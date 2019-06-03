A car pulled over for a seat belt violation Friday led to the arrest of the driver and two passengers on multiple charges.

According to a report by Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan, a deputy made a traffic stop of a 2002 Mercury in the 100 block of North Broadway Friday because the front seat passenger was not wearing a seat belt. The routine stop led to the arrest of the passenger, the driver and another passenger in the car, Soldan said.

The seat belt violating passenger, Michelle Smith, 40, of Salina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and faces recommended charges of interference with a law enforcement officer (giving false information), possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.

The car's driver, Danielle Eaton, 38, of Blue Rapids, was arrested on recommended charges of driving with a suspended license, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Another passenger, Chad Long, 34, of Salina, was arrested on an outstanding warrant and recommended charges that included possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, interference with an LEO and transporting an open container of alcohol.