Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.74; Corn $4.08; Milo $3.68; Soybeans $7.70
PCP prices: Wheat $4.45; Corn $4.10; Milo/cwt. $6.66; Soybeans $8.03
Scoular: Wheat $4.74; Corn $4.30; Milo $4.00; Soybeans $8.17
