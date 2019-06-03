LANSING — During the school year, they have such job titles as English teacher, guidance counselor, band director and bus driver.

But when the school year is over, employees in the Lansing school system take on new job titles.

Jennifer Grant is an individualized education plan scheduler at Lansing Intermediate School during the school year, but during the summer, she delivers lost luggage at Kansas City International Airport.

“Summer is the busy season at the airport,” Grant said. “And that’s when we are out of school. So that works out great for me.”

Grant works for the local branch of an outfit named Executive Delivery, which contracts with airports to deliver lost luggage.

“We deliver all sorts of things like bikes, golf clubs, wheelchairs, guitars and just regular luggage,” Grant said.

Molly Lienemann is a Spanish teacher at Lansing Middle School, but when school is over, she sells smoothies at the College World Series in Omaha, Neb.

“I get to spend 1.5 weeks of my summer in the 90-degree heat in Omaha, Nebraska, at the College World Series making smoothies for the baseball fans,” she said.

She said her parents own a franchise with Maui Wowi, a company that makes smoothies. The family operates three kiosks at the College World Series.

“I love it,” she said. “It’s one of our really big events of the summer.”

Wes Cackler, guidance counselor at Lansing High School, instructs at youth volleyball camps during the summer.

Becky Jones, band director at Lansing High School, works as an independent wine consultant from her home during the summer months.

Allison Black, a second-grade teacher at Lansing Elementary School, teaches tap dancing and ballet at a dance studio.

High school math teacher Rhonda Long spends her summer months working as a waitress at a nearby steakhouse.