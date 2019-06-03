Remsberg

leads Red

TOPEKA — Newton High School graduate Maggie Remsberg was a member of the winning Red squad in Saturday’s Kansas Volleyball Association All-Star Match at Lee Arena on the Washburn University Campus in Topeka.

The Red squad downed the Blue squad 4-1, 20-25, 25-17, 27-25, 25-23, 15-13.

Remsberg will be competing in track at the University of Colorado-Colorado Springs beginning this fall.

Rebels down

Rangers

WICHITA — The Newton Rebels summer college baseball team knocked off the Park City Rangers 10-0 Saturday afternoon in non-league play at Robertson Field on the Life Prep Athletic Complex.

Newton led 4-0 after two innings, adding three runs in the sixth inning and three more in the eighth.

Luke Royle went two for two hitting with three runs scored and two RBIs. Corbin Lill drove in two runs. Drew Healy and Enzo Bonventre each had two hits with an RBI. Healy had a pair of doubles.

The Rebels used six pitchers. Steven Dennis and Weston Murrow each struck out two. Newton grad Warren Dietz also pitched an inning.

The Rebels are 4-1 and open Sunflower Collegiate League play at 5 p.m. today against the Wichita Sluggers at Tabor College.

The Rebels’ home opener is 7 p.m. Wednesday against the Sluggers.

G2 Heat 14U

finishes 2-2

The G2 Heat 14U-Lange fast-pitch softball squad finished recent play 2-2.

The Heat downed the Athletics 05 5-4, lost to the B2B Attack 7-3, beat the Strike Force Divas 14-3 and lost to the American Thunder 9-5.

Against the Athletics 05, Rylee Schaffer drove in two runs. Addy Mueller struck out two in the win.

Against the B2B Attack, Carly Willhelm drove in two runs. Mueller took the loss. Gabby Dalbom struck out two.

Against the Strike Force Divas, Dalbom and Allyson Lange each struck out a batter. Dalbom pitched the win. Schaffer drove in three runs, while Emily Wedel drove in two. Payton Divine and Dalbom each had two hits.

Against the Thunder, Dalbom took the loss. Mueller struck out one. Lange had two hits and two RBIs.

The Heat is 8-5.

G2 Heat 18U

finishes 1-3

The G2 Heat 18U-Llamas team opened the summer season with a 1-3 start during the weekend.

The Heat lost to Oconner 17-4, lost to Xtreme Fastpitch 6-4, beat the VC Aces 4-3 and lost to Xtreme Fastpitch 11-2.

Against Oconner, Alex Llamas and Annabelle Mclaughlin pitched for the Heat. Mclaughlin struck out one. Heidi Meyer drove in a run.

In the first game against Xtreme Fastpitch, Llamas drove in two runs. Meyer had two hits with an RBI. Maizy Robins struck out four in three innings. Meyer pitched an inning.

Against the Aces, Robins struck out three in three innings. Shelby Kemp had two hits with an RBI. Liz Lumberas and Kayla Anderson each added an RBI.

In the second game against Xtreme Fastpitch, Ashley Arellano and Robins each had two hits. Robins and Amber Haskins each drove in a run. Robins struck out three in 2.2 innings. Mclaughlin finished the game, striking out one.

KSHOF names

2019 class

The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame named 13 members to its class of 2019.

Those named include NCAA swimming champion Tammy Thomas Ammons of the University of Kansas, former Kansas Wesleyan football coach Gene Bissell, former Washburn men’s basketball coach Bob Chipman, former KU and NBA player Nick Collison, former Kansas State volleyball player Lauren Goehring Cost, former University of Arkansas and NBA player Scott Hastings of Independence, former Wichita State and ABA player Warren Jabali, former Washburn basketball player Tom Meier, former Wichita State and MLB player Mike Pelfrey, former Wichita State and MLB player Nate Robertson, former Maize High track star and UCLA basketball player Fred Slaughter, former Wichita Wings coach and current director of the Wichita Open Roy Turner and former Florida State and NFL player Kamerion Wimbley of Wichita.

Bissell, Jabali, and Slaughter will be inducted posthumously.

The induction ceremony will be Oct. 6 at the Kansas Star Casino in Mulvane.