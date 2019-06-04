A Basehor man has pleaded guilty to electronic solicitation and lewd and lascivious behavior in a case that involved child victims, according to a prosecution official.

William Lawerence Battle, 50, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of electronic solicitation and one count of lewd and lascivious behavior. The crimes reportedly occurred between 2013 and 2016.

The prosecution and defense will jointly recommend a 20-year prison sentence, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

The plea resolved a case that had been scheduled to go to trial June 17 in Leavenworth County District Court.

Thompson said in the news release that the plea agreement will prevent the victims from having to testify during a trial.

“We always listen to the family in matters like this,” Thompson said in the release. “We understand how tough this entire situation can be, particularly to the children.”

Sentencing is scheduled for June 28.