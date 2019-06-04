SUNDAY

Garden City Open Tennis Tournament: Check out the third day of the tournament, beginning at 9 a.m. at GCHS.

Feedlot and Sponsors Roping, Riding and Barrel Racing: Watch area feedyard employees show off their skills at this Beef Empire Days’ favorite, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Finney County Fairgrounds.

MONDAY

Big Brothers Big Sisters Summer Playground Program: Stop by Victor Ornelas Elementary School to sign up your child for Big Brothers Big Sisters of Finney and Kearny Counties’ free summer playground and mentoring program, available to children ages five to 13. The program will run from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday until July 25, and includes lunch, crafts, and outdoor and education activities. For more information, call 620-275-2424 or 620-640-8614.

TUESDAY

Rely on the Revalor Live Show: A judge will rate cattle from across the region and some neighboring states before selecting the top steers and heifers. The free show will begin at 9 a.m. at the Finney County Fairgrounds.

Public Pick 5: At noon also at the fairgrounds, immediately following the Live Show, onlookers will be able to cast their guesses for the winning cattle. It costs $20 to enter and there will be prizes for the winners of the men’s, women’s and youth divisions.

Corn-Fed Beef Social: Enjoy a meal of beer and barbeque after the Live Show at 4 p.m. at the Finney County Fairgrounds 4-H Building. RSVP at https://kscorn.com/event/ or by calling 785-410-5009.

GCA Dive into Watercolor: Children ages 5 to 7 will practice watercolor techniques when painting deep sea creatures at this class taught by Annie Braun. The class will run from 3 to 5 p.m. and costs $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

Trivia and Adulting 101: The Finney County Public Library will host these two back-to-back events aimed at adults. Locals can win prizes at a trivia night beginning at 5 p.m. and then stick around for a class on resume building at 6:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY

GCA Cover to Cover: Children ages 5 to 7 will create handmade books and learn how to fill them with creative writing at this three-day class at Garden City Arts. The class will run from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday and costs $15 ($10 for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

Pace with a Provider: Learn about hip and knee replacements and get in your steps over your lunch break at this St. Catherine Hospital seminar and social event. Guests can walk and chat with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Bob Morren from noon to 12:30 p.m. on the hospital's indoor and outdoor walking tracks.

GCA Drawing Patterns: Children ages 11 to 17 will learn how to draw patterns at this two-day Garden City Arts class. The class will run from 3 to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday and costs $10 ($5 for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

GCA Dive into Watercolor: Children ages 5 to 7 will practice watercolor techniques when painting deep sea creatures at this class taught by Annie Braun. The class will run from 3 to 5 p.m. and costs $5 (free for members). Register ahead of time at www.gardencityarts.org/kids-form.

GCA Art Social: Meet other locals with a passion for creativity at this free Garden City Arts social and open studio from 7 to 9 p.m. Pre-enroll at www.gardencityarts.com to ensure a spot.

People’s Choice Auction: Locals can win awards for selecting the heifers with the highest score in the Beef Empire Days Live Show at this auction at at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center. The event begins at 8:30 p.m.

THURSDAY

Cattle Working Contest: Area processing crews will learn and test the newest trends and equipment and stop by industry vendors at this event that gets to the heart of the cattle working industry. The event begins at 11:30 a.m. at the Irsik & Doll Feedyard.

GCA Blushing Artiste: Enjoy some wine at this step-by-step group painting class at Garden City Arts, running from 7 to 9 p.m. Enroll ahead of time for $35 ($30 for members).

FRIDAY

United Wireless Community Children’s Parade: Young and old alike are invited to join in with this free community parade. It begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Finney County Public Library.

Friday Food Trucks: Enjoy a variety of tastes from local food trucks at this Downtown Vision event, running from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Stevens Park.

First Friday Art Walk: Stop by downtown Garden City to peruse the work of local artists and enjoy extended hours of local businesses. The show will run from 4 to 6 p.m. at High Plains Public Radio, 5 to 7 p.m. at Patrick Dugan’s Coffee Shop and the Finney Courthouse and at Garden City Arts.

Beef Empire Days Awards Banquet: Awards for several Beef Empire Days events, including the Live and Carcass Show, Cattle Working Contest, People’s Choice Auction, Public Pick 5, Ranch Rodeo, as well as the presentation of the Mary M. Hopkins Award for Volunteer Service will be presented at this banquet. The social hour begins at 6 p.m. at the Clarion Inn and Conference Center, and will be followed immediately by the banquet.

GCHS “Hamlet” performance: Watch this award-winning production of “Hamlet” one last time before its cast and crew showcases it at the International Thespian Festival in Lincoln, Neb. later this month. The free performance starts at 7 p.m. in the GCHS auditorium.

Garden City Municipal Band: The performance will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Stevens Park.

Downtown Historic Walking Tour: The Finney County Historical Society’s Johnetta Hebrelee will guide guests through the history of Garden City’s downtown at this tour, only given twice a year. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased at the Downtown Vision office, 120 E. Laurel St. Proceeds go to the historical society. Space is limited.

SATURDAY, JUNE 8

Commerce Bank Chuckwagon Breakfast: Enjoy an all-you-can-eat pancake and sausage breakfast pioneer-style from 6:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Stevens Park. Meals are $3 and benefit Leave a Legacy.

Western Motor Beef Empire Days Parade: Garden City’s largest parade, sporting the theme “Bring on the BEEF!” will begin at 10 a.m. on Main Street.

Chuckwagons at the Zoo: An old-fashioned barbeque lunch, vendors and family-friendly entertainment will be available at the Lee Richardson Zoo from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

GCA Drop-In: Stop by Garden City Arts anytime from 1 to 3 p.m. for free, family-friendly art stations. All ages are encouraged to come.

Western State Bank Beef, Beer and Boots: Food trucks, a beer garden, live music from the Clay Davenport Band and the nearby Grill Master Cook-Off will fuel this downtown street dance, running from 5:30 to 10:30 p.m. at Stevens Park.

GCA Get MAD!: Turn your frustration into powerful, textured masterpieces at this Garden City Arts event led by local artist Robin Valenzuela. The class will run from 6 to 9 p.m. and is $40 ($35 for members). Stop by Garden City Arts to reserve a spot.