Now that the filing deadline for candidates has passed, races for local city offices and school boards have taken shape.

The filing deadline was noon Monday. Many people have filed as candidates for various races in Leavenworth County. But County Clerk Janet Klasinski said there are not enough candidates in any of the races to require a primary election in August.

The general election will take place Nov. 5.

In Leavenworth, seven people filed as candidates for the City Commission. Leavenworth city commissioners are elected to at-large positions instead of specific wards or districts.

Three positions on the City Commission are up for election this year. The top three vote-getters among the seven candidates will be elected to the commission.

Incumbents Mark Preisinger and Nancy Bauder are among the candidates for Leavenworth City Commission. The other candidates are Jerry Hansen, Camalla Leonhard, Christopher A. Murphy, Annette Hamilton and Michael Lay, according to information provided by the County Clerk’s Office.

Commissioner Larry Dedeke did not file for re-election.

The Leavenworth Board of Education has four positions up for election this year. Members of the Leavenworth school board also are elected to at-large positions.

Incumbents John Goodman, Dannielle Wells and Loyal Torkelson are seeking re-election. The other candidates are Chris Humphrey, Michael Powell, Ralph Taylor and Judi Price.

The top four vote-getters will be elected to the school board.

Board member Nancy Klemp did not file for re-election.

In Lansing, members of the City Council are elected to specific wards.

Incumbent Gene Kirby and Rick Huhn are running for Ward 1, which is located in northeast Lansing.

Incumbent Andi Pawlowski and Marcus Majure are running for Ward 2, which is located in southern Lansing.

Incumbent Jesse Garvey and Betty Klinedinst are running for Ward 3, which is located in a west central section of the city.

Incumbent Gregg Buehler is the only person who filed as a candidate for Ward 4, which is located in northwest Lansing.

Members of the Lansing Board of Education are elected to at-large terms. There are four positions up for election this year.

Incumbents Debbie Deere and Michelle McQuillan are among the 12 candidates for the Lansing school board. The other candidates are David Baragary, Steve Buffo, Tom Farris, Roy Foster, Jay Irwin, Peter Robinson, Cheryl Runnebaum, Karen Vaughn, Susan Werth and Aaron Yoakam.

Board members Jeff Martin and Claudia Logue did not file for re-election.

Some races will be determined by write-in votes.

Incumbent Russ Gildner filed for re-election for the Easton City Council. But a total of five City Council seats are up for election and no other candidate filed. Klasinski said the remaining seats will be decided by write-in votes.

Klasinski said the mayor’s race in the city of Linwood also will be decided by write-in votes because no one filed as a candidate for the office.

