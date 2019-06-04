Flood warning remains in effect

Even though the Missouri River crested over the weekend in Leavenworth, the river remains flooded.

The Leavenworth area will remain under a flood warning until further notice, according to the National Weather Service.

After being on the rise last week, the Missouri River crested early Saturday morning in the Leavenworth area at 28.61 feet.

The river enters the flood stage for the Leavenworth area at a depth of 20 feet.

By 1 p.m. Monday, the river had dropped to 27.76 feet.

At 28.61 feet, this marked the river’s fourth highest crest for the Leavenworth area, according to NWS records.

In March, the river reached its second highest crest on record – 31.3 feet.

The current flood has resulted in the closing of Landing Park and the Three Mile Creek Trail in downtown Leavenworth as well as a section of South Second Street and the city’s Brush Site.

Sherman Army Airfield at Fort Leavenworth also has been closed because of flooding.

While forecasters for the NWS believe floodwaters will continue to recede, they expect the Missouri River will remain in flood stage through at least June 13.

The river’s highest crest on record for Leavenworth came in 1993 at 35.34 feet. The third highest crest was in 2011 at 30.8 feet.

