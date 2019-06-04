The Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a robbery that left a Lansing man wounded.

The incident was reported at 5:56 p.m. Sunday.

The 45-year-old victim reported that he was followed in rural Leavenworth County. Two men reportedly confronted him in the area of County Road 29 and Stranger Road. The victim was shot in the shoulder and robbed of cash, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening. Deputies interviewed the man at Saint John Hospital, where he was transported by a family member after the incident.

The suspects reportedly fled the scene in a blue or black Honda vehicle that may have been a Civic, according to Sherley.

The suspects were described as a white man and a black man.

The investigation is ongoing.