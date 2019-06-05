WICHITA — Hutchinson dropped its second consecutive game with a 12-6 loss to Derby in the Sunflower Collegiate League Showcase on Tuesday at Eck Stadium.

The Monarchs (2-2), who committed eight errors that allowed the Twins to score 10 unearned runs, outhit their opponents 8-7.

Derby benefited from three Hutchinson miscues while building an 8-0 lead after 1 1/2 innings.

The Twins used a RBI single from Justin Bundy, a Hutchinson throwing error that produced a run, a bases-loaded walk to Jacob Rybicki and a run-scoring groundout from Julian Leon to take a 4-0 lead in the top of the first.

With the bases loaded and one out in the second, two Derby runs scored as Thomas Green was safe on an infield error. Bundy came home on a wild pickoff attempt at first base before a RBI groundout from Bryce Donovan made it an 8-0 Twins lead.

The Monarchs rallied with four runs during their next four at-bats to cut Derby's advantage in half.

Hutchinson's first run was the result of a bases-loaded walk to Mason Lowe with two outs in the bottom of the second.

After the Monarch's led off the third inning with a pair of walks, Taylor Barber's RBI double and Jackson Lofton's sacrifice fly trimmed Hutchinson's deficit to 8-3.

In the fifth, the Monarchs loaded the bases on consecutive walks to Colton Cowser and Barber and a Lofton single. But Hutchinson's threat stalled as Easton Rindt hit into a double play that sent home Cowser before Scott Wolverton grounded out to end the inning.

Green's two-out, RBI single in the sixth inning extended the Twins' lead to 9-4. A RBI groundout from Barber in seventh put the Monarchs back within four runs.

Derby's three-run, ninth-inning rally handed the Twins a 12-5 lead as Donovan hit a RBI single, Rybicki scored on a wild pitch and Colton Whitehouse added a RBI single.

Lofton drove in the Monarch's final run on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the ninth.

Spencer Cochran pitched five relief innings to become the winning pitcher. He allowed two earned runs on four hits with three walks and two strikeouts. Derby starting pitcher worked the first four innings while allowing four earned runs on four hits with seven walks and five strikeouts.

L.J. McDonough was the losing pitcher after giving eight runs (two earned) on one hit in two innings. He walked four and struck out one. Zach Philbin fanned seven, walked none and allowed an unearned run on three hits in four relief innings. Dylan Nedved pitched the final three innings for Hutchinson.