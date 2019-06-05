A Fort Leavenworth soldier was pronounced dead Monday afternoon at KU Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a press release from the military installation.

Spc. Tyrell D. Younger was a member of the Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 705th Military Police Battalion, Fort Leavenworth.

Next of kin have been notified.

“The Soldiers, families, and friends of the 15th Military Police Brigade are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. Younger. His absence will be felt throughout the brigade. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time,” said Col. Caroline K.M. Horton, commander, 15th Military Police Brigade, in a press release.

Younger was 21 and was from Christiansburg, Virginia. He entered military service in November 2017 and was assigned to Fort Leavenworth in April 2018.

His primary military occupational skill was as a chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear specialist.

During his tenure of service, Younger earned several awards, including the National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.

The incident is under investigation by local authorities, according to a press release.