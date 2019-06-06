Get set for a busy weekend in downtown Leavenworth.

Leavenworth Main Street is hosting a loft tour, a flea market and an outdoor music concert on Saturday.

Actually, you can get a jump start on the weekend on Thursday as LMS is hosting the Alive After 5 Summer Wine Walk from 5-8 p.m. Thursday.

Twenty-two downtown businesses are participating and will offer tasty treats to visitors stopping by their shop.

Tickets are $15 per person and are available online at www.leavenworthmainstreet.com, the Leavenworth Main Street office, Reunions Antiques and CJ Gift Co.

The action gets started early Saturday as the Leavenworth City Market takes place from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Haymarket Square. Check out the wide assortment of treasures and unique gifts.

The Upper Story & Loft Residences Tour will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at nine living spaces in downtown Leavenworth.

Tickets are $15 per person and participants can see the unique living spaces of the “downtown dwellers.”

Seven of the loft spaces are located downtown and two are located at Ben Day Lofts.

“A loft has high ceilings and large open spaces and has been created within the upper story of a commercial building,” said Wendy Scheidt, executive director of Leavenworth Main Street. “Large spaces broken into several units are typically apartments.”

She said the event is geared toward adults and the locations are not handicapped accessible. Children 10-over are required to have a ticket and must be accompanied by an adult at all times.

Tickets can be obtained online at www.leavenworthmainstreet.com or at the Leavenworth Main Street office, 416 Cherokee St., between 9:30 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Tickets are being sold at Reunions Antiques, 414 Delaware St., The EuroPottery Shop, 515 Delaware St., CJ Gift Co., 420 Delaware St., dorMail Gallery, 117 Delaware St., The Pot Rack, 626 Cherokee St., and Artistic Works by Lu, 221 Delaware St.

Tickets can be obtained on the day of the event at the loft locations. Look for the brightly colored balloons outside the residences.

The event will be held rain or shine. Participants can walk to the seven downtown locations, and it’s a short drive to Ben Day Lofts on Spruce Street and 3rd Avenue.

Scheidt is expecting possibly 150 people to participate in the tour.

“As with many of our events, fundraising is a component,” she said. “However, this event is meant to showcase the diversity of downtown as a mixed use area. Mixed use is desired to support retail, restaurant and service businesses. Many folks living, working and playing downtown make for growth and success downtown.”

Saturday evening ushers in the first of three free summer concerts at Haymarket Square.

The band Dating Sarah will perform at the Leavenworth Live Free Outdoor Concert Series event and the Leavenworth Cruisers will be in attendance with many of their classic vehicles.

Pullman Place Family Restaurant will be grilling hamburgers and brats as the food concession and Leavenworth Main Street will be the beverage vendor.

“Bring you dancing shoes, lawn chairs and friends for a classic rock ’n roll concert,” said Scheidt.

She encourages visitors to spend the whole day downtown.

“While you’re out and about downtown, bring your appetite for breakfast and lunch as there are 25 eateries in our 28-block downtown,” she said. “Plus many retailers will be offering unique merchandise that you’ll only find here. Explore, enjoy and have a great time. Downtown is the place to be.”