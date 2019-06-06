Many Leavenworth residents may be receiving notices about a change in the city’s trash collection service.

Many Leavenworth residents may be receiving notices about a change in the city’s trash collection service.

City Manager Paul Kramer said 2,300 addresses in Leavenworth will be affected by changes to the city’s trash pickup schedule.

Kramer reviewed the change Tuesday at the end of a Leavenworth City Commission.

Kramer said the affected residents will see a change in terms of what day their trash is picked up by city crews.

He said the changes are being made to even out the daily workloads for the city crews.

With the current schedule, crews are working until after 7 p.m. some days, Kramer said.

The changes will go into effect the week of June 17.

Kramer said notification letters were sent out Wednesday to the residences that are affected by the change.

Postcards will be sent out as reminders. They may be mailed Monday.

Kramer said city personnel will follow up with door hangers as additional reminders to residents who will be affected by the changes.

Also Tuesday, commissioners were briefed about problems associated with a stormwater drainage system located in the area of Second and Chestnut streets.

“This is a system that has been on our radar screen, if you will, for some time,” Public Works Director Mike McDonald said.

He said the system may have been constructed in the early 1900s if not earlier.

McDonald said sinkholes have developed in the area because of failures in the system.

Commissioners reached a consensus to move forward with having an engineering firm study the issue.

McDonald said commissioners likely will be presented next week with a draft contract to hire Wilson and Company to study the drainage system and identify options for the city.

The engineering firm has submitted a fee estimate of $54,700 to the city.

McDonald said construction costs for repairing the system could total about $1.5 million.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR