Grain markets
Kanza Co-op: Wheat $4.30; Corn $3.90; Milo $3.50; Soybeans $7.51
PCP prices: Wheat $4.43; Corn $4.07; Milo/cwt. $6.52; Soybeans $8.00
Scoular: Wheat $4.30; Corn $4.13; Milo $3.83; Soybeans $7.98
