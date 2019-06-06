Lois Arter honored with Alpha Gamma Delta's Talent of Leadership Award.

Katie Peterson | Staff Writer

The 36th Alpha Gamma Delta Talent of Leadership Award and the first of 2019 was presented to Fort Leavenworth’s own Lois Arter in a ceremony May 30 in the Hearth Room of the Frontier Conference Center.

In 2015, Alpha Gamma Delta, an international women’s fraternity and social organization, established the Talent of Leadership award, which recognizes AGD alumnae who have made significant contributions to their professions or have made a positive impact in their local communities.

Since the award was established, 35 women out of nearly 90,000 living members have been presented with the award.

“A passionate and dedicated volunteer, (Arter’s) commitment to the Army Community Service, American Red Cross and the spouses club has earned her the well-deserved illustrious recognition as a U.S. Army Lady of Arlington where she represented the chief of staff of the Army at funerals in Arlington National Cemetery,” said Jennifer Thompson, Alpha Gamma Delta marketing manager. “In 2009, she was awarded the coveted Margaret C. Corbin Award for volunteering in recognition of her long years of enthusiastic dedication and self-sacrifice in supporting military families and support programs. In her early 80s, Lois continues to serve the Fort Leavenworth community today by supporting the community and attending all official ceremonies.”

Arter was initiated into the Zeta Chapter of Alpha Gamma Delta as a freshman at Ohio University in Athens, Ohio, in 1947. Her husband is retired Lt. Gen. Robert Arter, Kansas civilian aid to the secretary of the Army emeritus and member of the Fort Leavenworth Hall of Fame.

Arter’s consideration for the award began more than a year ago when fellow Alpha Gamma Delta member Garrison Commander Col. Marne Sutten noticed Arter’s lapel pendant that featured an “A” with pearls around it — the AGD member badge.

“I said to her, ‘You’re an Alpha Gamma Delta,’” Sutten said. “She goes, ‘You’re the first person in 60 years that knows it is AGD, not an “A” for Arter.’”

From there, Sutten said she began corresponding with representatives of the organization to figure out exactly which award Arter should be considered for, leading to Sutten submitting an official nomination for Arter to receive the award.

“Lois truly deserves a lifetime achievement award for her many long years of passionate, tireless self-sacrifice, loyalty and dedication to U.S. Army military families and support programs. She is truly a magnificent woman, patriot and an example for future generations to proudly emulate,” Sutten wrote in the letter. “Her 66 years of faith, family and self-sacrifice is truly inspiring. Married to retired Lieutenant General Arter, Lois raised a wonderful family with two amazing children that moved around the United States. She lovingly and faithfully supported her husband’s career while earning an outstanding reputation as an avid volunteer in supporting the numerous and arduous needs of military service members, spouses and families worldwide.”

Arter said she was touched to receive the award.

“It has been my pleasure to do whatever I’ve done. It has been such a great opportunity to be part of the community, and I’m just speechless,” Arter said. “This is very special, and I’ll find a special place to keep it in our house.

“I think what makes the Army good is people who volunteer and keep other things moving smartly along,” she said. “It is just very important.”

For more information about Alpha Gamma Delta and the Talent of Leadership award, visit alphagammadelta.org.