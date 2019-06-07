Pet adoption fees are being waived at the Leavenworth Animal Control center.

Leavenworth Police Chief Pat Kitchens said the fees will be waived through the end of July.

Animal Control operates as part of the Leavenworth Police Department.

Kitchens said the fees are being waived in hope this will help reduce the number of animals at the city’s animal shelter.

“It helps us manage capacity,” he said.

Kitchens said the Animal Control center had 97 dogs and cats when the decision was made last month to waive the adoption fee. He said Animal Control officials try to keep the total number of animals at the shelter in the mid 80s.

In the past, the Animal Control has seen capacity issues at the shelter later during the summer season.

“This year for some reason, it was a little earlier,” Kitchens said.

In lieu of adoption fees, the police chief is encouraging people to bring in small bags of dog food or cat food.

The Animal Control center is located at 2019 S. Third St. The center is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. The center also is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. the second Saturday of each month. The phone number for the shelter is 913-682-0268.

