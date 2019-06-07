Today will be the last day residents in southern Leavenworth County can place tornado debris in road right-of-ways for pick-up, according to an emergency management official.

Since a tornado passed through the Linwood area May 28, residents have been able to place debris from their properties into right-of-ways. Crews of public works employees from Leavenworth County and other nearby municipalities have been hauling the debris from the right-of-ways to a county-owned quarry.

But Chuck Magaha, Leavenworth County Emergency Management director, said county officials are asking that no more debris be placed along roadsides after today.

The decision regarding the debris removal operations was made Thursday.

According to the Leavenworth County government’s Facebook page, county crews will be back out again Monday and Tuesday to make a final pass in each work zone of the area that was affected by the tornado.

County officials estimate property damage from the EF-4 tornado in the county exceeds $26 million.

After today, residents who live in the affected area still will be able to haul debris from their properties to the Leavenworth County Transfer Station.

By providing identification to prove where they live, residents of the area affected by the tornado can have their fees at the Transfer Station waived, according to the Leavenworth County Facebook page.

The Transfer Station is located at 24967 136th St. in Lansing. The station is open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays and from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

