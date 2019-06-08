A man was arrested after he allegedly left the scene of a crash near Tonganoxie, according to an official with the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 3:23 p.m. Thursday at Kansas 16 Highway and 228th Street.

The suspect, a 55-year-old Valley Falls man, reportedly was driving a Ford F-250 truck on K-16 when he struck the back of a Dodge Ram van. The impact forced the van off the road and the vehicle struck a guardrail, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The van’s driver, a 28-year-old Kansas City, Missouri, man, struck his head during the crash. He also suffered minor leg injuries. He refused to be transported to the hospital by Leavenworth County EMS, according to Sherley.

The suspect was found nearby and arrested for allegations of various traffic-related offenses. The case is being referred to prosecutors for possible charges.