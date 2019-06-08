A driver was taken to the hospital after her vehicle overturned in northwest Leavenworth County, according to an official with the Sheriff’s Office.

The crash was reported at 4 p.m. Thursday at 243rd Street and Millwood Road.

A 71-year-old Leavenworth woman was driving a 2106 Dodge Ram 1500 when the truck went off the roadway. Deputies found the vehicle overturned in a ditch, according to Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley.

The truck had extensive damage to its front and passenger side. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

The driver was transported by Leavenworth County EMS to Saint Luke’s Cushing Hospital, according to Sherley.