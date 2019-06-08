On June 23, 2007, I penned my first column for the Hutchinson News. Today's is my last. That's over 300 columns, published every other Saturday. During those 12 years, I missed once when I was out of the country. Otherwise, it was routine. I received a subscription to the paper for my effort and a modest stipend per column to be sent directly to the charity of my choice. Rice County Habitat for Humanity and the Rice County Food Bank were the beneficiaries.

Looking back over those 12 years, the amount of change that has occurred is striking. I suppose it is always so. In 2007, George W. Bush was president and the Iraq war had moved into its fifth year. It was before Obama, before the Great Recession, before cars that drive themselves and before social media took over our lives. Donald Trump was a flamboyant real estate operator in New York City. The Kansas Technical Education Authority within the Kansas Board of Regents had just been created, which affected me as an appointee to the initial board of directors. Kathleen Sebelius was the Kansas governor and Sam Brownback was one of our senators in Washington.

My first column dealt with my affinity for coffee breaks, and that is one thing that hasn't changed. It's not really the coffee — it's the conversation. There's less now about our occupations and more about our ailments. And, of course, the never-ending weather discussion.

The columns that followed involved a wide spectrum of subjects. I tried to mix in some light stuff, some family history and some promotion of favorite projects. As a former politician, I couldn't escape the political tag entirely but tried to remain centered upon issues about which I had experience. Education, tax policy, economic development and business were areas in which I had labored. I hope my comments were on point. Some, I'm sure, would suggest they missed the mark.

I have long been associated with a degree of controversy. Those early years as a coach were probably good preparation for such.

Anyone in a visible leadership position will find criticism not a stranger. And those who put their thoughts on paper, which leaves no room for fudging the meaning or modifying the sentiment expressed, must know that universal agreement will not be found. A safer course is to stick to the human interest, non-controversial stuff. Those who express an opinion about the real issues of the day must accept a bit of conflict. The national pundits deal with some pretty violent flak.

For the most part, the reading public has been reasonably supportive. And I can leave these pages believing that simply because I never read the online comments, many of which are made anonymously. Sometimes my out-of-town kids would express concern about criticisms that were made, but I never bothered to look. Occasionally I would receive emails expressing disagreement, but not often. I do recall getting a message from a critic in Connecticut who suggested I made him barf. Oh well!

As I leave these pages, I do want to thank The Hutchinson News for printing my thoughts largely unedited. They did an outstanding job of cleaning up errors in punctuation and style. On only a couple of occasions did they edit in a way that modified meaning, and I suspect that was inadvertent. John Montgomery, who I respected greatly, was the editor who first asked me to contribute and his successors continued seamlessly.

I also want to commend my fellow community columnists, a couple of whom have written as long as I have. I know the feeling of watching the days pass and still a suitable subject does not come to mind. I rationalized that reality a bit by telling myself that every effort didn't have to be a masterpiece. As an amateur, I doubt that any hit that mark, which perhaps had the result of lessening expectations.

Over the years, people have been kind enough to offer many words of encouragement. I realize many subscribers did not read my column, or perhaps any columns. But I also believe many did read my effort and some would comment, for the most part, favorably. I appreciated that encouragement.

I hope people will continue to support their local newspaper. Newspapers are under a great deal of stress currently. Alternative ways to advertise have been found and news can be gathered from many sources. But nothing really replaces the even-handed delivery of news and opinion that newspapers offer. Our country has huge problems that are being exacerbated by some cynical performers on cable news and some disruptors on the internet, neither of whom provide positive analysis and workable solutions. Those who write best have an orderly mind. That doesn't seem to be required of some who pontificate on the air or online.

And with that, I finish.

Jack Wempe grew up in the Hutchinson area and is a former educator, state legislator and member of the Kansas Board of Regents now living in Lyons. Email: jwempe1@yahoo.com.