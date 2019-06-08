By Jeff Arenz

Sports Editor

HUTCHINSON — Dylan Nedved ended Wichita's ninth-inning threat as Hutchinson held on for a 7-6 Sunflower Collegiate League West Division win Friday night at Hobart-Detter Field.

The Monarchs improved to 5-2 this season, but had to sweat it out late. Hutchinson led 7-5 after eight innings, but the Sluggers loaded the bases with two outs in the ninth against reliever Zach Philbin, who walked in a run to make a one-run margin.

Monarchs manager Deron McCue brought Nedved to the mound to face Gabe Ponce, who grounded out to third base to end the game.

Taylor Barber's solo home run to left field in the fifth inning broke a 5-all tie and sparked Hutchinson's two-run rally.

The frame continued as Jackson Loftin drove a single into left field and scored all the way from first base as Easton Rindt's double bounced off the fence in right field.

After a late rally sent Hutchinson to a 7-3 win over Wichita on Thursday, the Monarchs used a five-run, first-inning rally to build an early lead Friday at Hobart-Detter Field.

With one out, Hutchinson loaded the bases on an error, a walk and a hit-by-pitch before Loftin's RBI single scored Conor Craig with the first run of the game. The Monarchs led 4-0 on Scott Wolverton's two-out, two-run single and Keith Wolverton's RBI hit.

A walk to Mason Lowe extended the first frame to Brayden Whitchurch, whose RBI single scored Scott Wolverton before Keith Wolverton was tagged out at home plate by Sluggers' catcher Zach Baxley to end the inning.

Wichita battled back to tie the game at 5 in the fourth.

The Sluggers led off the second and third innings with a pair of hits before RBI groundouts from Chris Lopez and Adam Theis respectively cut the Hutchinson lead to 5-2. Colton Bertus had the big blow in the fourth, when his three-run, two-out double to left field cleared the bases.

After that Matt Hopkins and Philbin settled down to give Hutchinson solid relief. Hopkins worked 1-2-3 frames in the sixth and seventh while Philbin had a 1-2-3 eighth and retired the first two Sluggers he faced in the ninth.

The Monarchs travel to play Salina at 7 p.m. Saturday at Dean Evans Stadium.

NOTE: The Monarchs' victory against the Sluggers on Thursday at Tabor College in Hillsboro was the 200th win for McCue.