A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for a man who is charged in connection to a shooting in Easton.

The hearing for Daniel W. Owens is scheduled for June 28.

Owens, 43, Kansas City, Kansas, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.

The crime is alleged to have occurred Feb. 13 at a residence in Easton.

Leavenworth County Undersheriff Jim Sherley has said investigators believe the victim, a 58-year-old man, was shot during an altercation inside the residence.

According to a probable cause affidavit prepared in the case, the victim suffered gunshot wounds to his right hand, neck and behind his right ear. The victim reportedly identified Owens as the person who shot him.

Evidence will be presented during the preliminary hearing and a judge will determine if the case against Owens should proceed.

The date for the preliminary hearing was set when Owens appeared Friday in Leavenworth County District Court. Defense attorney Adam Chingren asked to have about 30 days before the hearing.

Owens remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

