PRATT — Heather and Slade Giesen are not horticulturists, but together they have developed a passion for growing unusual plants.

Giesen Greenhouse, 806 S. Pearl St., opened in Pratt earlier this month so the couple could share their growing hobby with others. Public response was more than they anticipated.

"We completely sold out, and our greenhouse was full when we started," Heather Giesen said. "I did not expect there to be so much interest in what we are doing. It almost makes me sad that my greenhouse is so empty right now, but it also makes me happy because plant shopping is one of my favorite things to do."

Giesen said she is the researcher and buyer for the couple's new business, while her husband provides the labor and new ideas of how to house and grow their treasured plants. Most of their plants are wholesale ordered from a warehouse in Wichita.

"I spend a lot of time learning about these plants with the hopes that I can pass this knowledge on to my customers," she said. "We are not just selling succulents and unusual plants here. We are helping others make an investment into something that is living and growing, and I want them all to get off to the best start ever and live a long time."

In the side and backyards of the residential home, Swiss chard and purple basil grow out of pallet beds, broccoli almost ready to pick has a sunny boarded square. Wildflowers in terra cotta pots and grape vines climbing a post lend a tropical ambiance to the Kansas yard while inside the greenhouse, jade plants and flowering cactus and more thrive as draceana trees reach for the top of the net greenhouse roof.

"We didn't grow up farming or gardening," said Giesen, who by day is the manager at Maurice's Clothing Store. She also teaches yoga classes in Pratt. Slade Giesen is a lead operator at Pratt Energy. When the couple comes home from work, they get on their gardening clothes and get to work with their plants indoors and out.

"We just started collecting different kinds of unusual cactus and succulents and each year we tried to do something new and better for them," Heather Giesen said. "It finally reached a point where we decided, why not share this with others? It is so much fun."

Giesen emphasized that though they do enjoy growing their own food in their garden, their business is not a typical greenhouse.

"We sell some very specific plants here, not your usual garden varieties," she said.

Giesen Greenhouse is open by appointment only, though in the future public hours may be posted on their Facebook site, Giesen Greenhouse.