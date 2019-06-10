1. Yoga in the Park: 6:15 p.m. Monday, Carey Park. Hosted by Little Rabbit Yoga Studio. Meet in Carey Park at 6:15 p.m. next to the ponds near the entrance of the park. Whether you're a beginner or seasoned yogi, you'll enjoy this all levels one hour class, as many modifications and options will be given. Make sure you bring your yoga mat and a friend, so you can take advantage of this opportunity to gain a little Monday motivation that can carry a positive vibe throughout the rest of your week. This is a donation based class, a $5 donation is recommended, but not required to attend.

2. Father's Day Grilling Platter: 6:30 p.m. Monday, The Clay Hut by Kylee, 505 West 5th, Hutchinson. Cost is $55. Paint a grill platter for Dad, just in time for Father's Day. Call 620-259-2085 to register for this class, or send a message on Facebook. Attendees may bring snacks and drinks.

3. Simply Good with Lisa Radi: 1:30-3:30 p.m. Monday, Delos V Smith Senior Center, 101 W 1st Ave, Hutchinson. Lisa and Kath Petz will show you how to cook goulash and cheesecake with multi-cookers.