Pratt pool closed for repairs

PRATT — One of Pratt’s popular places for summer fun has been shut down because rough edges somewhere on the bottom of the city pool are causing hurt feet.

“We’ve had complaints from kids who have small cuts on the bottoms of their feet when they get out of the pool,” said Pratt Public Works director Russ Rambatt. “Their feet don’t seem to be bleeding when they are in the pool, but when they get out there is some blood on the bottom of their toes.“

Last year, the sides and bottom of the Ellis D. Kinney Swimming Pool were repainted and there were no issues of cuts or hurt toes all summer. Rambatt said they are shutting down the pool so that it can be drained so the contractor can examine the surface.

Pratt City Pool manager Dee Hill said the pool will be closed for about a week for maintenance work.

Westar, Salvation Army give away box fans

HARVEY COUNTY — Volunteers from Westar Energy were at the Harvey County Salvation Army on Monday to give away free box fans to those in need.

“We have called some families, and went to the plaza apartments,” said Barbara Lee, director of the Harvey County Salvation Army.

Westar delivered the fans, while the Harvey County Salvation Army managed applications.

On Monday, Westar brought 150 box fans.