WICHITA — A new report shows Kansas growers are still behind in getting their crops planted.

The National Agricultural Statistics Service reported Monday that sorghum planting is running late with 25 percent planted. That is half of what is normally seeded by this time.

Just 48 percent of the state's soybeans have also been planted so far. Usually by this late in the spring Kansas farmers already have 69 percent of the crop seeded.

Corn planting is 89 percent finished, compared to the 97 percent average.

Winter wheat condition is rated as 12 percent poor to very poor, 30 percent fair, and 58 percent good to excellent.

The state's wheat crop is developing very slowly this season, with only 2 percent now mature. Typically 25 percent has matured by this date.