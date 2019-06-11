A robber left empty-handed after he unsuccessfully attempted to enter a Leavenworth restaurant through a drive-through window, a police spokesman said.

The incident was reported at 10:47 p.m. Saturday at Wendy’s, 2906 S. Fourth St.

The suspect reportedly knocked on the drive-through window. An employee opened the window and asked the suspect what he needed.

The suspect then covered his face with a red bandanna and displayed a handgun, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

The suspect reportedly tried to climb through the drive-through window.

“The employees in the store retreated away from the window,” Nicodemus said.

The suspect was unable to enter the restaurant through the window and left the scene. No injuries were reported.

A Wendy’s website indicates the lobby of the Leavenworth restaurant closes at 10 p.m. Saturdays, but the drive-through window service would still have been in operation at the time of the incident.

The suspect was described as a white man who wore gray clothing, according to Nicodemus.

Anyone with information about the incident can leave a tip with the Leavenworth Police Department’s clue hotline at 913-682-CLUE or 682-2583.

Nicodemus said he does not believe Saturday’s attempted robbery is connected to other recent crimes.

“I don’t have any reason to believe it is connected to anything else,” he said.