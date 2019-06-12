The Lansing Board of Education has named an interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.

The Lansing Board of Education has named an interim superintendent for the 2019-2020 school year.

Assistant Superintendent Dan Wessel will begin serving as the interim superintendent in August. He will be taking over from Superintendent Darrel Stufflebeam, who recently announced he is leaving his position at the end of July.

School board members voted May 31 to accept Stufflebeam’s resignation.

Board members named Wessel as the interim superintendent when they met Monday evening, according to Stufflebeam.

Wessel has been with the Lansing school district since 1996. He initially was employed by the district as a math and computer teacher. He became an assistant principal at Lansing High School in 2007, according to Wessel.

In 2008, he moved to the school district’s central office to serve as the director of technology and curriculum. He was promoted to assistant superintendent in 2011.

Also Monday, board members approved a reduction in enrollment fees. Stufflebeam said fees will be reduced by $25 per student.

He said this means the enrollment fee for elementary and intermediate school students will be $25. The enrollment fee for middle school students will be $50. And the enrollment fee for high school students will be $75.

Board members also approved a 10-cent increase for all school meal prices for the 2019-2020 school year.

Stufflebeam said meal prices for students are set at the state level.

“We do set our own adult prices,” Stufflebeam said. “But those are based on just breaking even in our food service program.”

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR