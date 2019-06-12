Leavenworth school board members have approved new boundaries for elementary school attendance areas.

Leavenworth school board members have approved new boundaries for elementary school attendance areas.

But the new boundaries are not scheduled to go into effect until the 2020-2021 school year after Earl Lawson Elementary School is converted to an early childhood center.

Board members unanimously approved the boundary changes when they met Monday.

The planned boundary change comes after voters approved a school bond issue last year. As a result of the $36.7 million issue, the school district will transition from four elementary schools to one early childhood center and three elementary schools. This will require an adjustment to the boundary lines for elementary school attendance areas.

The new attendance boundary lines were proposed to board members last month by representatives of the RSP & Associates consulting firm.

The 2018 bond issue will result in a new intermediate center that will house all of the fifth- and sixth-grade classes for the district. This center is being constructed on the grounds of Richard Warren Middle School. The middle school will continue to house grades seven and eight.

Once Lawson is converted into the early childhood center, the site will house the district’s prekindergarten and kindergarten classes.

The three remaining elementary schools each will house classes for grades one through four.

The attendance area boundaries for David Brewer and Anthony elementary schools will be expanded to absorb the current attendance area for Lawson Elementary School.

With the new boundaries approved, Superintendent Mike Roth said district officials will begin working on busing plans for the new attendance areas.

He said information about transportation plans probably will be brought before the Leavenworth Board of Education in the late fall.

Roth said he hopes to have a plan adopted before spring break of the next school year.

The superintendent said there will be at least one new school board member following this November’s election. And new members of the board should be able to weigh in on the plans.

He said district officials will do a cost analysis of potential transportation changes. And board members may be presented with a couple of plans to choose from.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR