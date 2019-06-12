The owner of the oldest business in the oldest town in the state of Kansas has died.

Davis Moulden, owner of Davis Funeral Chapel in downtown Leavenworth, died Tuesday. He was 79.

Moulden was the fifth generation owner and operator of the family business, according to an obituary.

Davis Funeral Chapel opened in 1855 and is the oldest continuous business in the state of Kansas.

“He loved this community and the people in it,” said Debbie Moulden, Davis’ wife of 52 years. “He was a kind, generous man.”

Davis Moulden was active in the community, serving on numerous boards and commissions, and was active in many agencies and organizations. He served on the Leavenworth City Commission from April 2009 to April 2015. He served as mayor for about seven months during his time on the Commission.

“Davis has literally dedicated his entire life to serving the needs of the people of Leavenworth and Lansing and the surrounding areas for 53 years with commitment, care, respect and compassion during one of the most traumatic times of their lives – the death of a loved one,” according to an obituary.

Mark Preisinger, a member of the Leavenworth City Commission, said he once was a paperboy who delivered to the Moulden home.

“I’ve known Davis for 60 years,” Preisinger said. “What he and his family have accomplished in Leavenworth is very impressive. My heart goes out to the Moulden family. Davis was well known in Leavenworth and he will be missed.”

Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Davis Funeral Chapel. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday at Mount Muncie Cemetery.

“With the passing of Davis Moulden, a great deal of the history of Leavenworth has departed,” said Clyde Graeber, a former member of the Leavenworth County Commission. “Davis was very proud of the tradition and service his family provided.”