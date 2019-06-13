Two people on a motorcycle escaped serious injury Wednesday night when the vehicle struck a deer on East 30th Avenue.

It was one of two deer crashes in the county Wednesday night.

The motorcycle, driven by James Shaw, 47, of Buhler, was eastbound in the 7100 block of East 30th Avenue about 11:45 p.m. when a deer ran in front of the bike.

Shaw was not able to stop in time and struck the deer. Shaw lost control of the motorcycle and put it down on its side in front of the driveway of 7108 E. 30th Ave., the report stated, which is east of Kent Road.

Both Shaw and his passenger, Shoshana Cook, 40, of Hutchinson, were wearing helmets and eye protection. Both received minor injuries, which EMS treated them for at the scene, the report by deputy Shelby Shull stated. The motorcycle was removed from the scene by a family friend.

The second crash occurred about 10:30 p.m. in the 700 block of South Whiteside Road, when Amanda Eash, 27, of Patridge, hit a deer. She was wearing her seat belt and was not injured, and the vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.