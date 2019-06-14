A probable cause affidavit offers details about allegations against a Leavenworth man who is charged in connection to his fiancee’s death.

The probable cause affidavit was prepared in the case of Andrew R. Wieland, who is charged with voluntary manslaughter for an incident that was reported May 30 in the 300 block of Miami Street.

The affidavit was prepared by a police detective after Wieland was arrested. The document initially was sealed, but it was released following a request by the Leavenworth Times.

District Judge Michael Gibbens ordered the release of the document with redactions Thursday.

Wieland, 35, is accused of killing Heather Wunderlich during a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.

He also faces two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Police responded May 30 to the residence on Miami Street and found Wunderlich, 35, dead in a living room. She had suffered severe lacerations to her face and head, according the affidavit written by Detective Brandon Mance of the Leavenworth Police Department.

A police officer observed red stains in the living room and other areas of the house.

Wieland, who was living at the residence, had red stains on his arms, neck, head, abdomen and clothing. An officer also observed scratches and marks on Wieland’s chest, according to the affidavit.

Wieland allegedly kicked two police officers while he was being detained, according to the affidavit.

Another man who lived at the residence reported to police that Wunderlich and Wieland drank alcohol before the incident. The resident also reported hearing an argument between Wunderlich and Wieland.

The resident told police he left his bedroom to investigate the disturbance and found Wieland with Wunderlich, who was unresponsive, in the kitchen, according to the affidavit.

Police removed a ring from Wieland’s left hand. The ring was missing a stone from its setting.

During an autopsy, injuries were found on Wunderlich’s forehead that reportedly are consistent with the ring that had been removed from Wieland’s hand, according to the affidavit.

On Tuesday, Gibbens ordered that Wieland undergo a competency evaluation. A hearing regarding Wieland’s competency is scheduled for June 28.

