LEAVENWORTH — A Leavenworth man who is charged in connection to the death of his girlfriend will undergo an evaluation to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

A judge ordered the competency evaluation Tuesday in the case of Andrew R. Wieland, 35, who is charged with voluntary manslaughter and two counts of battery on a law enforcement officer.

Wieland is accused of killing Heather Wunderlich, 35, during a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion May 30 in Leavenworth, according to a complaint filed in the case.

Wieland has been described as Wunderlich’s boyfriend, said Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department. Wieland also is accused of being combative with police officers when he was arrested.

Wieland remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail. He appeared Tuesday in Leavenworth County District Court with his attorney, Clinton Lee.

Lee noted the prosecutor had expressed concern last week that Wieland may need to be evaluated.

“At that time, I had not met with my client,” Lee said.

Lee said he met with Wieland on Monday for about an hour.

Lee said Tuesday he does not consider the need for the evaluation as clear cut as it had seemed last week when he only had limited information. Because Wieland has a history of mental illness as well as the nature of a recent injury he suffered, Lee said the defense was not opposed to the evaluation.

Lee did not provide more details about his client’s recent injury.

Court records indicate Wieland was unable to appear in court last week for a hearing because he was being treated at a hospital.

District Judge Michael Gibbens said Tuesday that he was ordering a competency evaluation to be conducted by staff from The Guidance Center, a community mental health center in Leavenworth.

Gibbens scheduled the next hearing in the case for June 28.