All things German will be celebrated once again Saturday at the 17th annual St. Joseph Church Germanfest.

The event will include Mass, an authentic German dinner, a polka band, a beer garden, children’s games and a silent auction.

All of the activities will be held in the parking lot behind the church, which is located at 306 N. Broadway St.

The event begins with a German heritage Mass at 4:30 p.m. at St. Joseph Church.

A traditional German dinner will be served from 5:30-8 p.m.

Guests can dine at tables that will be set up under a large canopy in the parking lot.

Servers will be in attendance wearing traditional German clothing.

The dinner costs $10 for adults and $4 for children.

The Festhaus Muzikanten Band will perform traditional German music from 6-9 p.m.