The Leavenworth Times will host the inaugural Faith and Family Festival on June 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Riverfront Community Center. In this Q5, General Manager Sandy Hattock talks about the event.

1. What are some of the activities that will be featured at the event?

There will be a bouncy house, a golf challenge, vendor booths including Harvest Christian Center, Inc., Gators, Westlake, temporary tattoos by Righteous Tattoos, games provided by Faith Evangelistic Center, selfie booth by Coco Loco Party Center, colored hairspray by Great Clips, arcade games by Retro-Cade Arcade, prizes and more.

2. Will there be food, beverages and entertainment?

There will be free hot dogs and chips while supplies last and limited to one per person donated by Unity in the Community. A puppet show will be performed by Purpose Driven Puppets at 11 a.m. and there will be a singing performance by Miss Southern States Katie Peterson at 1 p.m. Non-alcoholic beverages will be available.

3. Is there an admission fee and do you have to register to attend?

Admission is free and no registration is needed, thanks to the support of our sponsors First Christian Church, Coco Loco Party Center, Mutual Savings Association, First Presbyterian Church, Faith Evangelistic Center, St. Paul Lutheran School, Butlers, Armed Forces Bank, Rock of Ages Church, Synergy Complete Healthcare, Great Clips, Unity in the Community and Morefield’s Super Saver.

4. Why did the Times decide to host this event?

We host several events throughout the year – Ladies Night Out in January, Senior Expo in April, HOPE Pet Festival in September and the Holiday Cooking Show in November. We realized we are missing an event for the whole family, so we decided on the Faith and Family Festival to invite the community to some old-fashioned family fun.

5. Will this be an annual event that the Times produces?

We do want to make this an annual event and with continued support from our sponsors we will plan on it.