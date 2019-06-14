The Missouri River is still flooded in Leavenworth. But the river level continues to go down.

As of 2 p.m. Thursday, the river was at a depth of 23.57 feet. This comes after the river crested June 1 at 28.61 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

The river reaches its flood stage for the Leavenworth area at 20 feet.

The river had crested in what is classified as a moderate flood stage. But it is now in a minor flood stage after dropping below 24 feet.

Areas such as Landing Park in downtown Leavenworth and Sherman Army Airfield at Fort Leavenworth have been closed due to the flooding.

The city of Leavenworth’s Brush Site also was closed because of the flooding. But Leavenworth Public Works Director Mike McDonald said the floodwaters have receded enough to allow the site to be reopened.

McDonald said the Brush Site, which is located at 1803 S. Second St., will reopen for normal hours Saturday.

The site typically is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday with the last delivery being accepted at 3:50 p.m., according to the city’s website.

Floodwaters have receded from Landing Park. But Steve Grant, director of the Leavenworth Parks and Recreation Department, said the park will not open anytime soon.

The park will have to be cleaned of things such as silt and sand that were left behind from the flooding.

“The water has just receded out of the park, and the deposited material will need to dry out for a while before we can even attempt to work with it,” Grant said in an email.

The campground at the Riverfront Park also remains closed. But this area has been closed since it was flooded earlier in the year.

In March, the Missouri River reached its second highest crest on record for the Leavenworth area – 31.3 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

A National Weather Service forecast for the Missouri River predicts the river will continue to drop in the coming days. But the forecast predicts the river will remain in the minor flood stage through at least June 23.