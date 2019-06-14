Changes to the city of Leavenworth’s trash pick-up schedule are scheduled to go into effect Monday.

Some residents will have their weekly trash collection day changed to another day of the week.

Residents who are affected by the changes should already have received notices from the city government.

About 20% of the households in Leavenworth will be affected, according to a news release from Melissa Bower, public information officer for the city.

City Manager Paul Kramer has said changes are being made to the schedule to even out daily workloads for city crews.

A city map outlining the new trash pick-up schedule can be found on the city’s website at www.lvks.org

Look for a news release about the change under “In the News” on the main page of the city’s website.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR