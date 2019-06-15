The Newton Post 2 American Legion Senior Knights baseball team watched a pair of comebacks fall just short to the defending state Legion champion and district qualifier Salina Falcons.

Newton overcame a 10-run first inning in the first game, falling 18-17. Newton lost the second game 3-1 in a game shortened to five innings.

“The first innings of both games kind of killed us,” Newton manager Evan Gilbert said. “We did a good job of answering back. We’re going to see them quite a bit this summer. We usually see them in our zone and if we make it to state. They are a good team. We have to give them respect. We’re right there with them. We have to play clean ball for seven innings. We can’t wait around against them. They are good test for us. They lost a lot of guys (from last year), but they re-load well and are choosing from a lot of different schools. They are coached well and play the right way.”

Salina opened the first game with six walks, two hit batters and three hits in the first inning to score 10 runs. Cason Long had a three-run double. Newton came back with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first.

A three-run Brogan Richardson home run paced a five-run Salina second inning. Newton added two runs in the bottom of the second.

Newton loaded the bases with no outs in the bottom of the fourth. Ian Akers hit a sacrifice fly, followed by a two-run Josh Edson double. Zach Kennell drew a bases-loaded walk. Luke Boston hit an RBI single.

Salina scored three runs in the top of the fifth. Newton came back with seven runs in the bottom of the inning. Matt Eldridge hit a three-run triple.

In the bottom of the seventh, Claassen doubled and scored on a Kennel double. Kennel was thrown out trying to extend the hit. Luke Boston then singled. Two strikeouts ended the game.

Long finished the game with four RBIs. Richardson drove in three. Sheldon Perez, Jovan Suarez, Jason Duong and Heath Whittier each drove in two runs. Perez, Long and Whittier each had two hits.

Edson finished with four RBIs for Newton. Kennel and Eldridge each drove in three. Boston and Akers each drove in two. Edson, Boston, Eldridge and Cole Lujano each had two hits.

Cole Schneider pitched the win for Salina in relief. Perez finished the game for the save. Trev Golubski took the loss for Newton.

In the second game, Long and Zach Isaacson each drove in a run for Salina in the top of the first. Salina scored on an error in the fourth inning.

Newton scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the fourth.

Josh Wiser threw three innings for the win, striking out four. Brogan Richardson finished the game for the save, striking out three. Camden Fenwick threw for Newton in the loss, striking out five.

Edson finished the game two for three hitting.

Wednesday, Newton split with Ottawa, losing the first game 16-8 and winning the second game 20-12.

Newton is 3-13-1 and plays at 6 p.m. Sunday at Salina.

First game

Salina;ab;r;h;bi

Perez p;4;2;2;2

Suarez 2b;2;3;0;2

Richardson ss;4;2;1;0

Long 3b;3;2;2;4

Isaacson 1b;4;2;1;0

Baughman c;5;0;0;0

Vincent p;0;0;0;0

Wieser dh;3;2;1;1

Powell c;x;x;x;x

Schneider lf;0;0;0;0

Duong cf;3;3;1;2

Whittier rf;4;2;2;2

TOTALS;32;18;10;16

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Edson cf;5;3;2;4

Maxwell p;2;1;0;0

Claassen c;1;2;1;0

Kennel 1b;2;1;1;3

Boston 3b;5;1;2;2

Davis rf;3;1;0;0

Seirer;2;1;1;0

Eldridge ss;3;3;2;3

Lujano 2b;3;3;2;1

Akers lf;3;1;0;2

TOTALS;28;17;10;15

Salina;(10)50;030;0;—18

Newton;( 2)20;570;1;—17

E — Akers. LOB — Sal. 6, New. 5. 2B — Edson, Claassen, Kennel, Eldridge, Long, Whittier. 3B — Eldridge. HR — Richardson. SB — Edson, Maxwell 2, Claassen, Eldridge, Richardson, Long 2. CS — Duong. Sac. Fly — Kennel, Akers.

Salina;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Baughman;2;4;4;4;1;3

Vincent;1.1;2;5;5;5;0

Schnieder, W;1.2;3;7;3;2;2

Perez, S;2;3;1;1;0;3

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Golubski, L;0;0;4;4;3;0

Maxwell;5.1;10;14;12;5;3

Davis;1.2;0;0;0;1;1

Golubski faced four batters in the first inning.

WP — Baughman 7, Schneider, Golubski, Maxwell 2. HBP — Davis (Vincent), Claassen 2 (Vincent, Schneider), Kennel (Schneider), Seirer (Schneider), Long (Davis), Perez (Golubski), Duong 2 (Maxwell 2). Time — 2:38.

Second game

Salina;ab;r;h;bi

Perez rf;2;1;1;0

Suarez 3b;3;1;1;0

Richardson p;3;0;0;0

Long ss;3;0;1;1

Isaacson 1b;3;0;1;1

Baughman c;3;0;1;0

Wiser cf;2;0;0;0

Duong lf;2;1;1;0

Whittier 2b;2;0;1;0

TOTALS;23;3;7;2

Newton;ab;r;h;bi

Edson cf;3;0;2;0

Seirer c;2;0;0;0

Claassen lf;1;0;0;0

Kennel 3b;2;1;1;0

Boston rf;2;0;0;0

Lujano 2b;2;0;0;0

Davis dh;2;0;0;0

Golubski 1b;2;0;0;0

Akers ss;2;0;1;0

TOTALS;18;1;4;0

Salina;200;10;—3

Newton;000;10;-1

E — Akers. LOB — Sal. 8, New. 5. SB — Perez, Edson. Sac. Bunt — Lujano.

Salina;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Wiser, W;3;1;1;1;4

Richardson, S;2;1;0;0;0;3

Newton;ip;h;r;er;bb;k

Fenwick, L;5;7;3;2;1;5

WP — Wiser, Richardson. PB — Seirer 2. HBP — Duong (Fenwick), Seirer (Richardson). Int. — Isaacson. Time — 1:18.