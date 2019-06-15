St. Peter's United Church of Christ, 107 North Pine in Inman, will present a choral concert performed by the Wisconsin Children's Choir. The performance will start at 7:30 p.m. Friday, June 21 at the church with a reception to follow. Directed by Margaret Hadley and accompanied by Jason Kutz, this choir of 12 singers, ages 13-18, from the Madison, Wisconsin area is touring the country to share the joy of music. The performance will include traditional choral music with sacred compositions as well as a cappella pieces. Free will donations appreciated.

Guest speaker Ron Fisher will bring a message, "God's Invitation to Think," based on 1 Kings 19:9-13, as we all come together in one service at 9 a.m. this Father's Day Sunday at First Presbyterian Church, 201 E. Sherman. Adult Christian education classes are at 8:15 and 10 a.m. The deacons will prepare and serve a meal at the Christian Soup Kitchen on Thursday.

Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 407 East 12th, services are at 8:30 and 11 a.m. and Bible classes for all ages at 9:45 a.m. Bible School with the theme "Roar - Life is Wild - God is Good" will be Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. for children ages four through rising fifth grade. Visitors are welcome. Monday, the ELC board meets at 5 p.m. and Circle 3 meets at 6:30 p.m. for a salad supper. Tuesday Circle 2 will meet at 1 p.m., members will serve at Soup Kitchen, and the Church Council will meet at 7 p.m. Keenagers meet on Thursday for lunch from KFC and guest speaker Darrel Burns sharing his experiences in becoming a counselor for children to adults in a rural setting. Vacation Bible School closes with supper for children and parents at 5:30 p.m.

First Baptist Church at 800 N. Main welcomes you to join us for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. and Worship at 10:45 a.m. with guest minister John Harding from Sterling who spent 10 years as a pastor in Alaska. Also, join the women for Bible study at 6 p.m. on Monday and join the men for Bible study at 7 p.m. on Thursday.

New Life Christian Church, 2928 N Hendricks, invites you to join us in worship Sunday at 10:30 a.m. Pastor John Frey will bring the message, "Isaac: Obedient Faith," taken from Genesis 24:62-67; 26:1-34. This summer, we will be exploring the faith for which the 'Ancients' were commended. Wednesday Night Bible Study at 7 p.m., will continue the study, "Secrets of the Vine," living the abundant life as taught by Jesus in John 15, exploring what is meant by "Bearing Fruit." City Wide Prayer Gathering meets the 2nd, 3rd and 4th Saturday evenings from 6–8 p.m. at the Hutchinson Mall (around the corner from TJ Maxx). This is an open time for prayer, praise and thanksgiving for revival and unity among the Congregations of Christ within our community.

Emanuel Lutheran Church, 140 E. 30th Ave., will have services at 5:30 p.m. today in the Parish Hall and 10 a.m. Sunday in the sanctuary. Emanuel's Vacation Bible School, "The Incredible Race" is from 9 a.m. to noon June 17-20. We will explore God's love for all nations as we travel around the world. VBS is for ages 3 through fifth grade. Visit emanuel-hutchinson.org to enroll online. Fellowship Group #1 will meet at Village Inn at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Church Council meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Anna Circle meets at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Sonja Brigman's house. Martha Circle has been moved to June 27.

New Covenant Presbyterian Church, 700 E 25th, welcomes all to worship at 9:30 a.m. A time of coffee and fellowship follows with Sunday School at 10:50. The Rev. Craig Waetke will bring a message titled "Joe's Place." Scripture text will be read from Matthew 1:18 - 25 on this Trinity Sunday and Father's Day. Prayer Group will meet on Monday evening at 6 p.m. in the library. Office hours are 9 a.m. to noon and the phone number is 620-662-9439.

Healing services at Grace Episcopal Church begin at 8 and 10:15 a.m. this Sunday. If you or someone you love is hurting spiritually, physically, or emotionally, please come and allow us to pray with you. Snack and fellowship time follows the second service in the Parish Hall. The Brotherhood of St. Andrew will meet at noon. Vacation Bible School - The Wacky World of Water will be held Tuesday, June 18 - 21 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Registration can be done by calling the church office at 620-662-8024. Wednesday Chapel services are held each week at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. The adult Bible study is held in the Parish Hall at 10 a.m. Our Community Clothes Closet is open on Thursday, June 20 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. All items in the closet are free and it is open to the public. Visitors are always welcome at Grace Episcopal Church.

South Hutchinson United Methodist Church will be honoring all fathers this Sunday during worship service at 10:30 a.m. On Wednesday, June 19 from 5:30 - 7 p.m., we will be serving our monthly Community Soup Supper. A bowl of chicken noodle Soup, salad, a dessert and coffee and tea. Join us for food, fun and fellowship. On Thursday, June 20, we will serve a meal to Circles of Hope at Trinity United Methodist Church.