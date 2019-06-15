It has been a tough year for farmers and gardeners.

Call me foolish or just plain stubborn, but I planted peas three times. They say you can plant them early since they are supposed to be a cool weather crop, but I have never had luck getting peas to germinate early, and yet every year I still try. Then I end up replanting and reseeding, sometimes multiple times.

Well, I finally had several decent rows of peas and I was quite happy, nothing like home-grown snap peas. I was quite satisfied expecting a very nice crop, I was also thinking my asparagus was going to have a bumper year, hopeful the blueberries would be come back into full production after that late frost last year hurt them and finally, my raspberries were a great row of canes loaded with blooms.

I anticipated a great harvest, then the deluge hit and everything started shutting down. The tomatoes were spindly, the flooded asparagus stopped growing, the peas never really fully developed and the raspberries sitting in pools of water started showing signs of root rot.

Now I know why farmers are often so pessimistic.

This was not the first year I battled the garden. Between fungus, squash beetles, worms, and the worst of all, spider mites (man they are hard to control), it is a small wonder that I ever get anything out of my garden or that I don't completely give up and let Mr. Dillons grow my produce. Every year it's a struggle, and I didn't even mention weeds.

So why do we backyard gardeners do persevere? It's because of the reward, the hope for the harvest.

Paul writes in Galatians 6:9, "So we must not grow weary in doing good, for in due time we will reap if we do not give up." Did you catch that? "If we do not give up."

We live in a time where it would seem very easy to give up and give in, where those who seem to be breaking all the rules are succeeding and those who seek to live rightly fall behind. It's wearisome to try and try again and see little fruit from our efforts, but the harvest has not yet come. In the end, God promises we will reap a reward.

Paul begins Galatians 6:7 with these words, "God is not mocked, what a man sows that he shall also reap." So if we sow good things from a good heart, eventually we will reap a good reward. And if we sow bad things from a selfish, wicked heart, we will eventually reap the bad things like a bad habit, a disease, shame and guilt, broken lives. We may not see it at the time -- in the short term it might actually look like we are getting ahead -- but eventually, we get further and further behind financially, fall deeper in a hole, reap a declining character.

See, nobody has the goal in life of being a terrible person, but if we continue to sow, eventually, we reap what we sow. But the great thing is if we begin to sow good things, enter into a relationship with God through Christ, walk with Him in His ways, then we begin to reap what we sow -- good seeds, good produce, good harvest.

That doesn't mean our life will be easy, as it says the rain falls on the just and unjust, good things and bad come to all of us on this fallen planet. But what we sow is what we reap. Summer is the time when many are tempted to take a vacation from God and from the church, but this is a great time to sow good seeds and dive deeper into God, not take a vacation. Good or bad, what we sow is what you eventually will reap.

Maybe this is a good time for you to reconnect with God and the local church.

Ron Kyker is pastor of Countryside Baptist Church.