1. Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers' Listening and Learning Session: 6-7:30 p.m. June 17, Nickerson Community Center, 11 N. Nickerson St. Lt. Gov. Lynn Rogers wants to hear from residents about issues facing Reno County in the areas of agribusiness, rural infrastructure, manufacturing, housing, main street, rural hospitals, accessible state government and tourism. He will conduct a listening-and-learning session from 6 to 7:30 p.m. June 17 at the Nickerson Community Center, 11 N. Nickerson. The public is invited, and the event is free.

2. Family Time: Rockets and Flying Objects: 6:30 p.m. June 17, Hutchinson Public Library, 901 N Main St, Hutchinson. Bring the whole family to make and fly stomp rockets, airplanes, UFOs, and more.

3. Chemo Cap Night: 4-8 p.m. June 17, The Wool Market & DIY School, 420 N Main, Hutchinson. Hosted by The Wool Market & DIY School and Cancer Council of Reno County. Join in an evening of knitting or crocheting lightweight items in cotton or bamboo for cancer patients in the area. There will be a salad/dessert potluck at 6 p.m. (place settings and water will be provided).