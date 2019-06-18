A Leavenworth man has been sentenced to more than a year in prison for multiple theft cases, according to a prosecution official.

James Hill, 33, of was sentenced Friday in Leavenworth County District Court to 14 months with the Kansas Department of Corrections.

The Leavenworth County Attorney’s Office filed charges in 2017 after multiple thefts were reported in the city of Leavenworth.

In one case, Hill was identified as the person who took bowling balls from Crown Lanes. In a second case, Hill was identified as the person who was caught on camera taking cash from a cash drawer at a Dollar General store. In a third case, Hill was identified as the person caught on camera taking a bicycle from the local Walmart store, according to a news release from County Attorney Todd Thompson.

Hill had two prior theft convictions. By law, the new convictions were felonies regardless of the value of the items that were taken.

“People never think about the impact theft like this has on our community,” Thompson said in the release. “It causes profit losses for businesses, reduced consumer spending, job losses and higher taxes. This is why we take these crimes so seriously.”