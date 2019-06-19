Call me old fashioned and out of touch, but I'm not a fan of nepotism in Hutchinson public schools or other governmental agencies.

Administrators and some public officials have convinced themselves that to get good qualified people, they must skirt potential conflicts and unacceptable influences that come with having close family members and board members working at the same agency. I find that unacceptable and in need of change, although it's about as likely to happen as the federal congress approving term limits for its own members.

USD 308 apparently sees little or no conflicts in having principals, other administrators and key employees who are married to school board members. These board members make final decisions on pay, employment, spending and a variety of other important matters. While the district rightfully prohibits this type of nepotism, it gives a green light if a family member is employed before someone in the family is elected or appointed using a grandfather clause to kill the evils of nepotism. Grandfathers often are great people, but this grandpa flies in the face of common sense and raises the potential for bad things happening.

School officials claim that without the exemption to their recently revised policy they would miss out on hiring the best qualified person. The policy was revised so the new superintendent's wife can have a part-time job in an area where qualified people are hard to find. The appearance or hard-to-confirm conflicts are so real, schools flirt with both losing public confidence and being unfairly influenced by family members. That can work to the detriment of taxpayers who don't have the same opportunity to persuade and present conflicting ideas.

Admittedly, there is a delicate balancing act in prohibiting spouses or other family members working in the same district where a close relative is a board member. It can cause the loss of an excellent employee, but the solution is fairly simple by having those most affected simply choose whether they want to be a board member or have their relative work in the same district. Having it both ways may be unacceptable to good public policy.

When you have such highly ethical and well-intentioned people as board member Tad Dower and his wife, Melodie, who works in human resources, there have not been nor would I expect any problems. But the potential for conflict is always there, and not everyone in the future is going to be as conflict free. That's why it's bad to let nepotism get started and just as bad to let it continue, especially revising it so a superintendent's wife can be employed in the same district. When you start adding a highly regarded principal and her husband, who may become a board member depending on the election outcome, you raise the spectrum of conflict even if the board member abstains from certain decisions and issues, as he says he will.

It just doesn't look, sound or feel right. Hutchinson doesn't have an exclusive on this conflict. Buhler has a board member and close family member in high administrative positions. Reno County's public works department, landfill and sheriff's office have had close family members employed in potential conflict areas for years.

The only way to avoid these conflicts, which in some cases may only be appearances, not real, is a much tighter policy than we currently have. And it's important to remember that the appearance of conflict is often reality in the public's mind. It may result in some excellent employees going elsewhere or someone not being able to run for a board position where their spouse or relative is employed but the benefits of eliminating conflicts and reducing the ills of nepotism seem, at least to me, to be the better outcome.

Dan Deming, former general manager of Hutchinson radio station KWBW, is retired and is a Reno County Commissioner. He can be reached at 620-960-6733. Email him at dan.deming@cox.net.