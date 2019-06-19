Authorities found suspected cocaine and materials that can be used to make methamphetamine in a Leavenworth house that was slated for demolition, a police spokesman said.

Authorities found suspected cocaine and materials that can be used to make methamphetamine in a Leavenworth house that was slated for demolition, a police spokesman said.

The suspected drugs and other materials were found Friday at a house at 403 Olive St.

Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department, said officers went through the home to make sure no one was inside before the property was demolished. Nicodemus said police officers had to remove seven people from the house.

The house was demolished Friday, according to Julie Hurley, director of planning and community development for the city of Leavenworth.

Leavenworth city commissioners ordered the demolition of the house because they deemed it to be unsafe.

They reviewed the property as well as a number of others during a May 14 meeting.

During the meeting, Hurley said a notice had been posted on the property last year declaring it unfit for habitation. She said the police were called to the property 32 times in 2018.