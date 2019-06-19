HUTCHINSON — After struggling to produce much offense in the opener, the Salina Pestinger Falcons broke through early in the second contest and earned a split of their doubleheader with Hutchinson on Tuesday night.

Hutchinson scored all of its runs in the sixth inning for a 3-1 victory in the first game. Salina scored seven runs in the opening inning of Game 2 on the way to a 13-2 win.

The Falcons (9-7-1) were limited to three hits in the opener and scored an unearned run with two outs in the fourth.

Joshua Weiser and Brogen Richardson combined to hold Hutchinson to only three hits in that contest as well, but two of those hits came in the sixth inning and all three runs were unearned.

Salina sent 12 men to the plate in the first inning of Game 2 and scored all seven runs with two outs. That included RBI hits for Cade Hannert and Weiser, and a two-run single for Sheldon Perez.

Weiser went 3 for 3 with two doubles, two RBIs and three runs scored in the second contest. Perez and Richardson both had two hits and drove in three runs, with Perez throwing the first four innings to earn the win.

Salina will compete in the Benedictine Tournament in Atchison starting with two games on Friday.