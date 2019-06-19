A judge has set a deadline for filing motions in the case of a former Leavenworth police officer who is accused of manslaughter.

Matthew R. Harrington, 25, is charged in Leavenworth County District Court with involuntary manslaughter.

The charge stems from a July 11, 2017, shooting in Leavenworth that resulted in the death of Antonio Garcia Jr.

The incident occurred while Harrington was on duty as a Leavenworth police officer. He later was fired from the Leavenworth Police Department.

A status hearing was held Friday in Harrington’s case. Harrington, who is free on bond, had waived his right to appear at the hearing and was not present Friday. But he was represented by his attorney, Jeff Kratofil, according to court records.

The judge set an Aug. 2 deadline for the defense to file motions in the case. And a deadline of Sept. 6 was set for the prosecution to file a response to the motions.

The judge has reserved the day of Oct. 31 for a hearing on the motions that will be filed, according to court records.

No trial date has been set in the case.

