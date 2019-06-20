Haymarket Square will once again be a busy place on Saturday.

The day starts with the weekly Leavenworth Farmers Market in the morning.

Then comes two community celebrations at the outdoor venue, located at 7th and Cherokee streets.

Unity in the Community is partnering with TRIO to host a Community Jamboree from 4-6:30 p.m.

The event will feature a live band, food, a bounce house, vision screenings and prize drawings.

The event will also feature information about health services and educational opportunities in Leavenworth County. The event, including the food, is free.

People interested can pre-register at www.eoc.ku.edu/register/leavenworth

For more information about the Community Jamboree, contact TRIO at 913-675-7321 or 913-912-3621.

The Leavenworth NAACP chapter will host a Juneteenth celebration Saturday night at Haymarket Square. The free event will be held from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Visitors are encouraged to bring picnic food, lawn chairs and tables for the evening picnic event under the stars.

There will be live music, face painting and games for children. The event will also feature free raffles.

Local food trucks will be on hand for those who wish to purchase food.

Juneteenth is the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the ending of slavery in the United States, according to www.Juneteenth.com