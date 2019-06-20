A new date has been set for a preliminary hearing for a man who is accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer.

A new date has been set for a preliminary hearing for a man who is accused of attacking a Leavenworth police officer.

A preliminary hearing for Anthony A. Dunkle had been scheduled for last week. But the hearing was postponed for a possible plea in the case.

Dunkle was in court Wednesday. But his attorney, Matthew Tillma, said the defense was still waiting on a plea agreement.

Tillma suggested that District Judge Michael Gibbens reschedule the preliminary hearing.

Gibbens scheduled the preliminary hearing for July 30.

Dunkle, 36, is charged with felony counts of battery on a law enforcement officer, making a criminal threat and interference with law enforcement and misdemeanor counts of criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

The charges stem from an April 16 incident that was reported in downtown Leavenworth.

Dunkle allegedly walked in front of a patrol officer’s vehicle. Dunkle then allegedly walked up to the officer’s driver-side window, which was rolled down, and began punching the officer, according to Maj. Dan Nicodemus, deputy chief of the Leavenworth Police Department.

During the altercation, Dunkle reportedly made comments about previously being arrested by the same officer.

If a plea agreement is reached ahead of the preliminary hearing, the parties can try to have the case placed on the judge’s docket early, Tillma said Wednesday.

Dunkle remains in custody at the Leavenworth County Jail.

Twitter: @LVTNewsJohnR