PARTRIDGE, Kan. — There are two potential closing dates for the sale of the former Partridge Grade School to Plainview Mennonite Church, Inc.

The church, at 5610 W. Trail West Rd., has paid $5,000 in earnest money toward the purchase of the property for an overall $100,000 by Dec. 31, 2019. If the church has not obtained financing by then, it will pay another $5,000 in earnest money and will face a new closing deadline: May 1, 2020.

The Haven USD 312 school board voted 6-1 in May on the deal. Board member Dustin Carmichael, who had expressed concern about the school district retaining ownership of the building for months and risking the chance for unexpected maintenance costs, voted no. The contract was signed and finalized in June.

The church hopes to secure grant funds, and Plainview Mennonite Church Pastor Terry Yoder said the eventual purchase is contingent on receiving aid. The grant-writing goes in different cycles, he said, with one cycle this fall and another one after the start of the new year.

The church won’t have use of the former school, constructed in 2000, until after it closes. Plans for the former school in a town with fewer than 250 residents include using it for the JAM (Jesus and Me) ministry, which reaches out to children and youths. Also, the Plainview Mennonite Church has a food distribution program, and the school will provide storage, according to Yoder. There will be multiple ways the church would use the property, Yoder indicated.

Haven USD 312 closed Partridge after the school year ended in May 2018, because of low enrollment. The property was advertised for $300,000, and interest was light.

Initially, the school board did not want to enter a contract to sell the school based on the grant contingency. Then, the board came back with a counter offer that the church accepted.

“From my standpoint, I’m pleased that we have a contract in place,” said USD 312 Superintendent Clark Wedel, with a buyer that will use the property “for purposes that will serve the community."

“It’s a positive. I’m pleased it turned out this way,” Wedel said. “I think they’re hopeful to close by the end of December."