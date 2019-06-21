The Kansas City Renaissance Festival will host Brew-B-Que on Saturday on the festival grounds, located at 628 N. 126th St. in Bonner Springs, Kansas.

The event, which will be held from noon to 4 p.m., will feature barbecue contests, craft beer vendors, live music and competitions. The theme of this year’s event is the television show “Game of Thrones.”

Barbecue food trucks from around the area will have a contest. Visitors will vote to determine the winner of the barbecue contest.

Visitors are invited to sample more than 100 different craft beers from more than 40 local and regional breweries.

Visitors will be able to purchase food and beverages from numerous vendors at the event.

General admission tickets are $35 per person.

A limited number of VIP tickets are available for $55.

Visitors must be 21-over to attend.

The event is being held in the run-up to the 2019 season of the Kansas City Renaissance Festival.

This year’s festival will be held on Saturdays and Sundays from Aug. 31 through Oct. 14, as well as Labor Day and Columbus Day.

For more information about the festival, call 913-721-2110.